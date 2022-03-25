MILL CREEK, W.Va. – The Randolph County Sheriff’s Department played their first basketball game against the Tygarts Valley Middle School’s All-Star team on Friday.

According to Randolph County Sheriff Robert Elbon Jr., the basketball games are a fun way to establish a positive relationship with the kids in the county.

Sheriff Elbon spoke briefly about the opportunity

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Department will be playing basketball with middle school kids across Randolph County. The next game is in May, and it will be at either Elkins Middle School or Harmon Middle School. Both schools will get to play against the sheriff’s department, but the dates are not yet determined.

“We get to actually be around the kids, they get to know us personally, out of the uniform a little bit to realize we’re just human beings like everybody else, and we want what’s best for them. I just want the kids to know that they can trust us, we’re the guys they need to come to when something happens. So, we think it’s a great thing to be able to bond with them and to have some fun,” said Elbon.

By the end of the game, the Tygarts Valley Middle School team created a 20 point gap, and they won, with a final score of 54 to 34.