BEVERLY, W.Va. (WBOY) — Law enforcement and family members are looking for a man who has not been seen for several weeks and was reported missing in Beverly.

Information shared with 12 News by Necco, a foster care and counseling center in Elkins, said that Charles “Eric” Stewart has not been seen since Jan. 12 in Beverly.

Stewart is Native American-White Mountain Apache, 51 years old and has black hair and brown eyes. He is 5’3″ tall and weighs approximately 125 pounds. Other distinguishing features include glasses, a sometimes crossed right eye and a large scar with screws visible on his right leg.

Charles Stewart, who has been reported missing. Credit: NECCO Foster Care Charles Stewart, who has been reported missing. Credit: NECCO Foster Care Charles Stewart, who has been reported missing. Credit: NECCO Foster Care Charles Stewart, who has been reported missing. Credit: NECCO Foster Care

The information also said that Stewart does take regular medication and may need immediate medical attention.

The Beverly Police Department did confirm that Stewart is missing but did not provide any additional information.

Unconfirmed sightings suggest that Stewart could also be in the areas of Weston or Buckhannon. Anyone with information should contact the Beverly Police Department at 304-636-2000 or call 911.