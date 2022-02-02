Mon Health, D&E partner to offer nursing scholarship

ELKINS, W.Va. – Davis & Elkins College nursing students will now get help with paying their tuition and guaranteed employment after graduation.

D&E College and Mon Health System signed an agreement on Wednesday, entering a partnership that hopes to train more nurses and keep them working in state. The new Mon Health Scholars Program offers students scholarships that will pay for tuition, books and academic fees.

Officials with Mon Health System and Davis & Elkins College signed an agreement for the Mon Health Scholars Program (WBOY image)

“Due to the nursing shortage, a lot of hospitals are offering scholarship aid and partnerships with colleges and universities,” said college president Chris Wood. “It’s a great way for them to make college more affordable for those nursing students and in exchange, those students make a commitment that they will go to those hospitals, and they will serve their patients. So once again, it’s a win-win for both the institution and the students.”

“All we ask for in the end is a two-year commitment to work through the Mon Health System,” said Mon Health System President, David Goldberg. “You have to pass your test, and we’ll work with you on that. And then it’s a two-year commitment to work in our offices, our hospital, our surgery center. We have an over 55 assisted living communities. Wherever they want to work, we have jobs.”

The Mon Health Scholars program is open to students entering the associate’s or bachelor’s degree nursing. To qualify, students must:

Have a college cumulative GPA of 2.0 or higher (If the applicant has less than 12 credits of college coursework, a high school GPA of 3.0 is required)

Be a resident of West Virginia, Pennsylvania, or Maryland

Be admitted to the Division of Nursing at Davis & Elkins College

Be a nursing student currently enrolled in the BSN, ASN, and LPN to RN degree programs

Students interested in applying or who want more information can click here.