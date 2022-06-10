ELKINS, W.Va. – The Monongahela National Forest has received $6 million that officials plan to use for projects across the forest.

The money was funded by the Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA) of 2020, which provided $503 million to USDA-managed lands across the country.

The West Virginia-based forest plans to use the money for culvert replacements and bridge replacements to make access easier for visitors within six West Virginia counties, including Tucker and Randolph.

“We’re grateful for the funding,” said Kelly Bridges, Public Affairs Officer for the Monongahela National Forest. “It’s always great to have projects that make access easier for the public and also make the access safer.”

Some of the projects will start this summer. To keep up-to-date with any changes, you can visit the forest’s website here.