Monongahela National Forest celebrates a century of change

ELKINS, W.Va. – A major West Virginia landmark is celebrating its centennial anniversary, Tuesday.

Forest Road 19 Monongahela National Forest

The Monongahela National Forest was established with only 7,200 acres in 1920. Since then, the forest has grown to include more than 900,000 acres in West Virginia.

In modern times, the forest has provided recreational opportunities and natural resources for residents of the state to enjoy. Forest officials explained that they’ll celebrate the anniversary with online activities for all ages.

“We also have a special website set up and a variety of activities for kids, including parents can download an archaeology activity book for their children,” said Kelly Bridges, who is a public affairs officer for the forest.

The National Forest’s website is filled with more information about the past 100 years, how those years are filled with change, to help those in the area learn more about the area and to discover ways to make the most out of a visit.