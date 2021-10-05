Monongahela National Forest plan prescribed burns for 2021 Fall season

Landscape photo showing distant view of West Virginia mountains and valley with rock an Mountain Laurel in foreground and blue sky with clouds.

ELKINS, W.Va. — The Monongahela National Forest will be conducting prescribed burns on 1,100 acres in Greenbrier, Pendleton, Pocahontas, and Randolph counties from October through December.

The burns are meant to “improve forest health and wildlife habitat, and reduce the threat of catastrophic wildfires.”

Prescribed burns will be held at:

Big Mountain – west of Cherry Grove in Pendleton County

County Line – north of Sue and Camp Wood in Pocahontas and Greenbrier counties

North Fork – north of Neola in Greenbrier County

Brush piles in Pendleton, Pocahontas and Randolph counties will also be burned at any time of the year to enhance grazing allotments, improve wildlife habitat and reduce hazardous fuels.

Planned burn areas will be closed to the public on the day of the burn and several days after. All prescribed burn areas will have signs posted on nearby roads during this time. Those who encounter smoke on the highway are encouraged to slow down and turn on their vehicle lights.

Burns will be postponed in the case of any environmental conditions not being within acceptable limits.

Alerts regarding the burns will be given out to local radio stations. Information will be posted on https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/ after the burning begins.