Monongahela National Forest releases opening dates

ELKINS, W.Va. – The Monongahela National Forest announced the 2021 opening dates for developed recreation sites across the Forest.

Please be advised that these dates may change based upon local conditions. Visit the Forest’s Recreation Conditions Report at https://www.fs.usda.gov/recmain/mnf/recreation for the most current information.

Opening dates for recreation sites on the Cheat-Potomac Ranger District (304-478-2000) in the Elkins and Parsons areas:

Bear Heaven Campground – April 16

Horseshoe Recreation Area – May 14

Stuart Recreation Area – April 16

Opening dates for recreation sites on the Cheat-Potomac Ranger District (304-257-4488) in the Petersburg and Seneca Rocks areas:

Big Bend Campground – April 2

Dolly Sods Picnic Area – April 16

Forest Road 19 in the Dolly Sods area – April 1

Forest Road 75 (lower section) in the Dolly Sods area – April 1

Forest Road 75 (upper section) in the Dolly Sods area – mid-April or when conditions allow

Gatewood Group Campground – April 16

Jess Judy Group Campground – April 9

Red Creek Campground – April 16

Seneca Rocks Discovery Center – Building is closed. Employees are staffing a table outside of front door on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Seneca Rocks Picnic Area – April 2

Seneca Shadows Campground – April 2

Spruce Knob Lake – Lake open year-round; toilets open April 16

Spruce Knob Lake Campground – April 16

Spruce Knob Observation Tower – Area open year-round; toilets open April 16

Opening dates for recreation sites on the Greenbrier Ranger District (304-456-3335) in the Bartow area:

Gaudineer Knob Picnic Area – April 16

Island Campground – April 16

Lake Buffalo – Lake open year-round; toilets open April 16

Laurel Fork Campground – April 16

Middle Mountain Cabins – April 15

Old House Run Picnic Area – April 16

Opening dates for recreation sites on the Gauley Ranger District (304-846-2695) in the Richwood area:

Big Rock Campground – April 12

Bishop Knob Campground – April 20

Cranberry Campground – April 5

Cranberry Glades Boardwalk – Boardwalk open year-round; toilets open April 12

Cranberry Mountain Nature Center – Building is closed. Beginning April 15, employees will staff a table outside of front doors Thursdays through Mondays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cranberry River Developed Dispersed Campsites – April 5

Falls of Hills Creek – Trail open year-round; toilets open April 12

North Bend Picnic Area – April 12

Summit Lake – Lake open year-round; toilets open April 12

Summit Lake Campground – April 12

Williams River Developed Dispersed Campsites (Sites #1 – #20 located downstream of Tea Creek Campground) – Campsites are open with no services, no fees and non-motorized vehicle access only due to road construction. Pack it in, pack it out.

Woodbine Picnic Area – April 12

Opening dates for recreation sites on the Marlinton-White Sulphur Ranger District (304-799-4334) in the Marlinton area:

Day Run Campground – April 5

Highland Scenic Highway – Road open; toilets open April 5

Pocahontas Campground – April 12

Rimel Picnic Area – April 5

Tea Creek Campground – April 5

Williams River Developed Dispersed Campsites (Sites #21 to #30 located upstream of Tea Creek Campground) – April 5

Opening dates for recreation sites on the Marlinton-White Sulphur Ranger District (304-536-2144) in the White Sulphur Springs area:

Blue Bend Recreation Area – April 5

Blue Meadow Group Campground – April 5

Lake Sherwood – Lake open year-round

Lake Sherwood Recreation Area West Shore Loop – April 12

Lake Sherwood Recreation Area remaining campground loops – May 24

Lake Sherwood Recreation Area Group Camping – May 24

Lake Sherwood Recreation Area picnic area, picnic pavilion and swimming beach – May 21

Lake Sherwood Recreation Area boat ramp and trailhead – Open year-round

The picnic shelters’ occupancy across the Forest is limited to 25 percent of the shelters’ normal occupancy or 10 people, whichever is more. Occupancy limits are posted at each shelter. Office facilities are also limited to 25 percent capacity.

Visitors are also urged to recreate responsibly by following precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, such as wearing a mask, social distancing and avoiding crowds, along with local health and safety guidance.

For more information, visit the Facebook page or website of the Forest.