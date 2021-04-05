Monongahela National Forest releases opening dates

ELKINS, W.Va. – The Monongahela National Forest announced the 2021 opening dates for developed recreation sites across the Forest.
Please be advised that these dates may change based upon local conditions. Visit the Forest’s Recreation Conditions Report at https://www.fs.usda.gov/recmain/mnf/recreation for the most current information.
Opening dates for recreation sites on the Cheat-Potomac Ranger District (304-478-2000) in the Elkins and Parsons areas:
- Bear Heaven Campground – April 16
- Horseshoe Recreation Area – May 14
- Stuart Recreation Area – April 16
Opening dates for recreation sites on the Cheat-Potomac Ranger District (304-257-4488) in the Petersburg and Seneca Rocks areas:
- Big Bend Campground – April 2
- Dolly Sods Picnic Area – April 16
- Forest Road 19 in the Dolly Sods area – April 1
- Forest Road 75 (lower section) in the Dolly Sods area – April 1
- Forest Road 75 (upper section) in the Dolly Sods area – mid-April or when conditions allow
- Gatewood Group Campground – April 16
- Jess Judy Group Campground – April 9
- Red Creek Campground – April 16
- Seneca Rocks Discovery Center – Building is closed. Employees are staffing a table outside of front door on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Seneca Rocks Picnic Area – April 2
- Seneca Shadows Campground – April 2
- Spruce Knob Lake – Lake open year-round; toilets open April 16
- Spruce Knob Lake Campground – April 16
- Spruce Knob Observation Tower – Area open year-round; toilets open April 16
Opening dates for recreation sites on the Greenbrier Ranger District (304-456-3335) in the Bartow area:
- Gaudineer Knob Picnic Area – April 16
- Island Campground – April 16
- Lake Buffalo – Lake open year-round; toilets open April 16
- Laurel Fork Campground – April 16
- Middle Mountain Cabins – April 15
- Old House Run Picnic Area – April 16
Opening dates for recreation sites on the Gauley Ranger District (304-846-2695) in the Richwood area:
- Big Rock Campground – April 12
- Bishop Knob Campground – April 20
- Cranberry Campground – April 5
- Cranberry Glades Boardwalk – Boardwalk open year-round; toilets open April 12
- Cranberry Mountain Nature Center – Building is closed. Beginning April 15, employees will staff a table outside of front doors Thursdays through Mondays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Cranberry River Developed Dispersed Campsites – April 5
- Falls of Hills Creek – Trail open year-round; toilets open April 12
- North Bend Picnic Area – April 12
- Summit Lake – Lake open year-round; toilets open April 12
- Summit Lake Campground – April 12
- Williams River Developed Dispersed Campsites (Sites #1 – #20 located downstream of Tea Creek Campground) – Campsites are open with no services, no fees and non-motorized vehicle access only due to road construction. Pack it in, pack it out.
- Woodbine Picnic Area – April 12
Opening dates for recreation sites on the Marlinton-White Sulphur Ranger District (304-799-4334) in the Marlinton area:
- Day Run Campground – April 5
- Highland Scenic Highway – Road open; toilets open April 5
- Pocahontas Campground – April 12
- Rimel Picnic Area – April 5
- Tea Creek Campground – April 5
- Williams River Developed Dispersed Campsites (Sites #21 to #30 located upstream of Tea Creek Campground) – April 5
Opening dates for recreation sites on the Marlinton-White Sulphur Ranger District (304-536-2144) in the White Sulphur Springs area:
- Blue Bend Recreation Area – April 5
- Blue Meadow Group Campground – April 5
- Lake Sherwood – Lake open year-round
- Lake Sherwood Recreation Area West Shore Loop – April 12
- Lake Sherwood Recreation Area remaining campground loops – May 24
- Lake Sherwood Recreation Area Group Camping – May 24
- Lake Sherwood Recreation Area picnic area, picnic pavilion and swimming beach – May 21
- Lake Sherwood Recreation Area boat ramp and trailhead – Open year-round
The picnic shelters’ occupancy across the Forest is limited to 25 percent of the shelters’ normal occupancy or 10 people, whichever is more. Occupancy limits are posted at each shelter. Office facilities are also limited to 25 percent capacity.
Visitors are also urged to recreate responsibly by following precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, such as wearing a mask, social distancing and avoiding crowds, along with local health and safety guidance.
For more information, visit the Facebook page or website of the Forest.