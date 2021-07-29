Mountain Hospice holds ‘Camp Good Grief’ drive-through

ELKINS, W.Va. — A hospice facility in Randolph County is helping children and teens deal with the grieving process in a fun and creative way.

Mountain Hospice held its Camp Good Grief drive-through service Thursday afternoon in Elkins. The in-person camp was changed to the drive-through format last year due to the worldwide pandemic.

The camp has trained professionals who help kids deal with the loss of a parent, pet or a loved one. This year’s drive-through camp featured a goody bag filled with grieving material, snacks, a T-shirt and other activities.

“Everyone goes through grief. Children go through grief every day, so just that they know we are there for them. We are a hospice organization. We do a lot more than just end of life care. We are there for our communities and it’s just a way to give back to the community,” said Austin Currence, the Mountain Hospice marketing assistant.

The drive-through camp was held across the street from Mountain Hospice, which is located next door to the Elkins Fire Department.