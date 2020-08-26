Mountain Hospice offers bereavement and grief counseling services to area residents

ELKINS, W.Va. – Staff members at Mountain Hospice are highlighting the organization’s bereavement and grief counseling services.

Staff said it’s not a new offering, but it is one that’s taking on an increased importance.

Mountain Hospice Counselor Kimberly Morgan recently returned to the area as a counselor after serving in a similar role in South Florida.

She said the bereavement and grief counseling the organization provides isn’t just helpful for patients of disease.

It also goes a long way to support families who lose a loved one to addiction.

“That’s another thing. We’re just kind of trying to branch out and take care of needs. Our motto is ‘caring and compassion when it’s needed most,’ and this is one time where it’s so needed,” said Morgan.

Those interested in those service can contact Mountain Hospice at (304) 823-3922.