BELINGTON, W.Va. – Mountain Hospice has been awarded the Hospice Honors from HEALTHCAREfirst.

They’ve also received Joint Commission Accreditation, and according to the CEO, that means they’re taking the level of care they offer to the next level. In addition, two state surveys out of Charleston for Mountain Hospice have deficiency free results.

Hospice Honors is given to hospices who provide the highest level of care, as measured by the caregivers point of view.

“I’m probably most proud of this because this comes from the patients families, of the ones that we’ve taken care of. Its not from another facility, its not from a government agency, its from the actual people that we cared for, so that was their opinion of the care we gave to them,” said Don Trimble, the Mountain Hospice CEO.

Trimble said it’s noteworthy that Mountain Hospice received the Hospice Honors during the pandemic. This is not the first time Mountain Hospice has received the Hospice Honors.

There are Mountain Hospice facilities in 7 counties in West Virginia.