Mountain Weavers Guild hosts display at Randolph County Community Arts Center

ELKINS, W.Va. – The Mountain Weavers Guild is hosting a display of woven items along with the local quilter’s association at the Randolph County Community Arts Center on Sunday.

Display’s such as hanging quilts, and 3D felted works, and much more will be available for public viewing from December 12th through January 20th for the public to stop in and view. More than 50 years ago the Mountain Weavers Guild was formed for the purpose of helping members pursue the passion of spinning, weaving, dyeing, felting, and basket making.

“The thing with the Weavers Guild and the Art Guild, I got to thinking, this is an arts center, this is art. It is incredible art that has been done in these valleys for years, and years,” said Judy VanGundy, Board member of the Randolph County Community Arts Center.

The guild provides its members with plenty of education and discussion on making art pieces while also promoting friendship and awareness, being able to share their crafts with the public viewings throughout area communities.

“Weaving in the Tygart’s River Valley was way back, Elenore Rosevelt when she did her projects. Down at Daily, West Virginia was a homestead project. And one of the conditions was that they have sheep and that they grow their own wool and that they weave,” VanGundy said. “And the women down there started weaving back in the 30’s and passed that tradition down.”

A formal guild was not created until what officials said is approximately in 1960’s, and still today folks are learning the skill of weaving and quilting to be passed down through the generations.