Myles Center construction continues on schedule at Davis and Elkins College

ELKINS, W.Va. – While many projects have been slowed by the coronavirus outbreak, one that hasn’t is work on the Myles Center at Davis and Elkins College.

College staff said construction crews have been able to continue work on the addition and renovations to the building while keeping up on their social distancing.

College officials said the upgraded building will serve as a cultural center for both the campus and the Elkins community as it continues to proceed on schedule.

“Timing looks great for a mid-September opening, and it is our intention right now that we will host an in-person graduation September 18th and 19th for those students that would have graduated in May,” said Rosemary Thomas, vice president for enrollment management and institutional advancement.

That graduation ceremony is scheduled for Davis and Elkins’ homecoming weekend this fall.