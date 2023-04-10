ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The National Speleological Society (NSS) is holding its annual caving convention in Elkins, West Virginia this year, claiming to be one of the largest annual gatherings of cavers in the United States.

The convention will run Monday through Friday, from June 26 to 28, and will hold daily guided and self-led cave trips throughout the week. Specific cave trips will be listed here as they are announced. The convention will be held on the Davis & Elkins campus and registration will be at the McDonnell Center.

In addition to the many presentations that will be given during the convention, there will also be several days before and after the convention that will include camping and caving opportunities, workshops and more:

WVACS Pre-convention Field Camp, June 19 to 23: The West Virginia Association for Cave Studies (WVACS) is holding a week-long caving event in Renick, West Virginia that is open to all experience levels.

Geology at Friars Hole, June 23 to 24, July 1 to 2: A geology trip that will explore Snedegar Cave’s features and how they formed.

BCCS Post-convention Field Camp, June 30 to July 4: The Butler Cave Conservation Society (BCCS) is organizing a “cave camp” in Bath County Virginia that will offer caving trips for all skill levels.

The NSS website also provides a guide for non-caving activities that attendees can visit during the convention.