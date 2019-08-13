National Forest officials planning controlled burn

ELKINS, W.Va. – The U.S. Department of Agriculture is planning a controlled nine-acre burn later this fall in the Monongahela National Forest.

The area around the burn will be closed to the public during the duration and may be closed several days after to ensure public safety.

Officials said burns like these are also an important part of forest management.

“Prescribed fire is one of many tools that forest managers use to keep forests healthy by reducing vegetation and non-native invasive species,” said Monongahela National Forest official Kelly Bridges.

Forest officials haven’t yet set a date for the burn. They will monitor weather conditions to determine the best time to start.