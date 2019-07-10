National Guard supporting cleanup efforts in Randolph County

JOB, W.Va. – Life is slowly getting back to normal in Randolph County after floods last week, but the National Guard and other organizations still have a ways to go before the recovery is complete.

Mud, tree stumps and other debris were a common sight in some of the smaller communities in Randolph County. The town of Job, just a few miles outside Harman, was actually hit twice with flooding last week, once with the rest of the county, and a second time as rain continued later that week. Residents there are still digging out with the help of the National Guard.

“The residents of this area were washed out. You can see when the floodwaters came down, it destroyed their roadway, and right now, we’re removing debris from that. The silt has been washed on the the shoreline,” said National Guard Sergeant Brian Snyder.

Back in Harman, things are beginning to get back to normal. The Senior Center is once again serving its regular meals to senior citizens in the area, but it’s still a central location for people to get supplies, and for workers to grab a meal.

“Everyone is starting to kind of get back together. We’re in cleaning mode. Now a lot of people are into the machinery. They need machinery work done, things like that. The State Road is still cleaning roads,” said Melanie Snyder, site manager for the Harman Senior Center.

In the meantime, the National Guard continues to deal with some of the heavier work that needs to be done in the area. As roads and other infrastructure get repaired, they’re hearing more and more about other places that need help.

“We’re getting word in as those things happen. They’re getting consolidated at the EMS station, and they filter right down to us and then we go from there,” said Sgt. Snyder.

Projects like these will continue for the foreseeable future. There’s no deadline set yet as to when the work of the National Guard will wrap up.