ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The National Speleological Society is holding its annual convention this week at Davis and Elkins College. The convention is considered one of the largest annual gathering of cavers in the United States according to the National Speleological Society’s website.

The convention includes everything from the exploration of caves to the scientific study of caves and caving. Participants have come from all over the world to experience sessions on West Virginia Exploration and International Exploration, learn about the geology of caves, visit different cave vendors and much more. Participants will also have the chance to explore caves while in Elkins.

Rich Geisler, Co-Chair of the 2023 NSS Convention, said “There are cave trips going out from our other location, the campgrounds. So, these are caves that are wild, natural caves. There are both guided trips and some self-led trips so that you can take yourself caving, you know for the experienced people who have been caving before. The convention is a place just to walk around and see what part of it interests you.”

Many members of the National Speleological Society are happy to see the convention back after a three-year break due to COVID-19.