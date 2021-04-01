NCWV Hospitals plan events for National Donate Life Month

ELKINS, W.Va. – Davis Medical Center (DMC) in Elkins and United Hospital Center (UHC) in Bridgeport are joining hospitals and health care providers across the country in honoring National Donate Life Month for April.

Officials at DMC will be holding a flag-raising event in partnership with the Center for Organ Recovery and Education on April 9. They are inviting both organ donors and recipients and area medical personnel to attend the event.

Hospital officials also said one person’s gift could help up to eight people, and tissue donations could go even further.

