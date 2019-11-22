New 85,000 square-foot flooring facility opens in Randolph County

BEVERLY, W.Va. — Representatives for Gov. Jim Justice, U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) were on hand to assist with the opening of a new distribution center and facility in Randolph County Nov. 22.

AHF Products CEO and President, Brian Carson, and AHF Beverly Plant Manager, Blaine Emery, are joined by federal, state, and local elected officials, economic development, and business representatives to cut the ribbon on the plant’s completed expansion.

According to a press release sent out by the company, there were many representatives from federal, state and local government there to see the ribbon cutting for the 85,000 square-foot facility, which is expected to create at least 50 new jobs in the area during the course of the next 10 years.

The facility is owned by AHF Products, which bought Armstrong Flooring at the end of 2018, and the company plans to expand the manufacturing capacity of the facility over time, according to the release.

AHF Products CEO and President, Brian Carson, addresses a crowd at the ribbon cutting event to celebrate AHF Products’ completed expansion.

This project was started as a result of a collaboration between AHF Products, the Randolph County Development Authority, the U.S. Economic Development Administration and the West Virginia Economic Development Authority, the release states.