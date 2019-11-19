New business opens doors in Elkins

ELKINS, W.Va. – A new business held a ribbon cutting in Elkins Tuesday morning.

State Farm Agent Nikki Rogers opened the new agency last month on Harrison Avenue in Elkins. Rogers and her family opened the business after coming from Calhoun County.

She said she’s looking forward to becoming a part of the Elkins community.

“I want to be a huge part of the community. I want to be out and about. I want to get to know my policyholders individually. They’re not just a number to me. They are a person. I’ve actually met with a lot of them originally,” said Rogers.

Rogers’ agency is on Harrison Avenue in Elkins. It’s open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and by appointment on evenings and weekends.