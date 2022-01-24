New equipment allows Davis Medical Center to offer MRI testing

ELKINS, W.Va. – Davis Health System foundation purchased new equipment for the Davis Medical Center radiology department.

The general electric 8-channel brain array coil for MRI testing cost $17,000. The foundation held an online and mail campaign to raise the money on Giving Tuesday.

The purchase will reduce travel and expenses for patients who previously needed to go to other facilities for diagnostic imaging.

“Any delay in having to travel, and it adds a burden on the patient and their family, just the time away, the cost for gas or a meal on the road, it just adds a layer of burden that if we can take that away, then we’ve made something more comfortable and comforting to them, even though it’s a necessary medical test,” said Mike Bell, Davis Health System Foundation director.

The addition allows Davis Medical Center to offer MRI testing for patients with neck issues and other medical problems that previously had them sent elsewhere for testing.