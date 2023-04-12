ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Randolph County Housing Authority held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new Learning Center location on Wednesday.

Many individuals had the opportunity to speak in front of those who gathered to celebrate. A woman who has already been through the program and actually struggled with substance use disorder, shared her story of resilience. She updated everyone on where her life is now and thanked everyone who helped her get to where she was. After sharing her story, everyone gave her a standing ovation.

STRIVE WV is a program provided by Randolph County Housing Authority and serves all West Virginia residents. The program offers training for those who are interested in entering the workforce. It has five different programs, as of April 12, for people to choose from. They include:

CREATE – Retail and Hospitality Training

Get Ready – Woodworking Training

CREATE – Woodworking and CNC Training

First Step – Heavy Equipment Operator Training

THINC WV – Allied Health Classes

The Targeted Health Instruction of North Central West Virginia (THINC WV) is a vocational training program that offers certifications in billing and coding, electronic health records, certified medical assistant, community health worker, and behavioral health technician.

Get Ready for Wood Working is a three-week course where participants can earn a CPR and First Aid Certification, Forklift Certification, and their OSHA-10 certification. Participants will also be trained in on-the-spot interviews with manufacturers.

The Cultivating Recovery Employment and Training Education (CREATE) is a new vocational course for those who are in recovery from Substance Use Disorder. Courses are offered in wood product manufacturing and millwork, and retail and hospitality.

First Step Heavy Equipment Training (FSHET) is one of the newest programs that STRIVE WV has added to its programs list. It utilizes a virtual CAT simulator to help certify people in Heavy Equipment Operations.

Gayle Machin, the Appalachian Regional Commission’s Federal Co-Chair said, “cutting the ribbon today on the learning center, is really – says so much about what is happening here, in terms of workforce development, opportunities that we’re offering. Not only young people but also people for retraining.”

The new building is located at 694 Beverly Pike in Elkins and is open Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. If interested in enrolling in a program, follow this link and click on the specific program to apply.