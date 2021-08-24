New Prevention Resource Officers will keep Randolph County schools safe

MILL CREEK, W.Va. – Randolph County will see two new Prevention Resource Officers walking the halls of its schools this year.

The Board of Education recently approved in supporting Sargeant Danny Pennington and Deputy Rocky Hebb as P-R-O, for all the schools in the county. Both officers took part in an active shooter training program on Tuesday at George Ward Elementary School in Mill Creek.

Robert Elbon Jr., Randolph County Sheriff, said that he knows the new PRO officers and the training will help keep local children safe. “One of the things we are interested in is the training they are doing today. We would like to see that implemented in every school in Randolph County so that every teacher has this same training and knows exactly what’s happening.”

Rocky Hebb, a Prevention Resource Officer for Randolph County, said that helping keep children and schools safe is their goal. “We love our children. We love them. We love our staff, the teachers, we want to make them feel like they have a safe working environment. We want the kids to feel like they have a safe learning environment. We want to be prepared should anything ever happen so that we can protect everybody, that is our goal.”

The New Prevention Resource Officers will be stationed at Tygarts Valley Middle and High School and at Elkins Middle School.