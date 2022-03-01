BEVERLY, W.Va. – The Elkins-Randolph County Public Library had a soft opening today for the Beverly Branch at the Beverly Heritage Center.

The new Beverly Branch offers Wi-Fi, computer, printing, copying and faxing services to citizens of Elkins who lost access to their community library after the flooding in December destroyed the interior of the Elkins-Randolph County Public Library.

The Beverly Library has three computers, a history room, a children’s room and a collection of over 4,000 books to choose from.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on March 12 at 11 a.m. for the grand opening of the Beverly Branch. The branch will be open on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. after the grand opening.

”So that’s what we’re hoping is that the branch will really be able to meet the needs of the community even though it is a drive to get out here, so we’re hoping that people will utilize this space as much as they did the Elkins area so that we’re going to continue to stay in operation,” said Jennifer Morgan, Elkins-Randolph County Public Library Board of Trustee President.

The Beverly Branch is recording readings of books and posting them on Facebook on Wednesdays each week, and posting a craft kids can do at home. Starting in April, in-person story and craft time will return, but the day of the week has not yet been decided.

Other upcoming events at the library include an Easter egg hunt on April 15.

Decided dates and times for future events will be posted to the Elkins-Randolph County Public Library Facebook page, along with the weekly storytime and craft posts.