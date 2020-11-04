New senior living facility opening in Elkins

ELKINS, W.Va. – A new senior living facility is getting ready to open its doors in Randolph County.

Grace Davis Residences are taking applications now for its 11 independent living units newly built in Elkins.

One of the units at Grace Davis Residences

The project collaborates between Davis Medical Center and the Woodlands Development Group to provide more senior living; something needed statewide.

Hospital staff said they aim to provide more than just a place to live.

“We also look at your whole health, so ensuring that you’re getting the knowledge that you need to quit smoking or balance your diabetes through nutrition classes and that kind of thing,” said Davis Medical Center’s Crystal Simons.

The hospital will also provide nursing check-ins and transportation to doctor’s appointments within the Davis Health System, among other services.