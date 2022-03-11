ELKINS, W.Va. – The City of Elkins purchased a new mobile speed limit sign for $3,500. The sign will be used for a pilot to see if the newer ones are worth the money to potentially to replace others in town.

The new speed limit sign will be moved to different parts of town to record speed limits. It will collect data and show law enforcement where the problem areas are for speeding in town.

The sign is currently sitting on Boundary Avenue, where the speed limit used to be 25, but was reduced to 15 by the Elkins City Council at the request of the residents who live on that street.