ELKINS, W.Va. – The president of Davis Health System signed an agreement on Feb. 28 with the president of Davis & Elkins college during a ceremony held at the Davis Medical Center in Elkins. The agreement will offer financial assistance and job security to nurses who apply and are awarded the Davis Medical Center Healthcare Scholarship.

Nursing students must be in good academic standing, and maintain a 2.75 GPA to apply.

“We have a wonderful nursing program here and D&E, high quality program, and so for our nurses that are coming out this is an opportunity to keep them local, and so we very much wanted to encourage that and the hospital has worked together with us so that we can make our nursing program affordable, students can come out without debt, and can begin to serve immediately right here in the region,” said Chris Woods, Davis and Elkins President.

Applications must be filled out at Davis Medical Center in Elkins. A Davis & Elkins College nursing program acceptance letter and financial aid statement are needed to apply.

“It’s not just about bringing more nurses to the table, its about bringing the right nurses to the table and preparing people for what its like to take care of patients in every setting that we offer and it seems every year we broaden those opportunities and new places for nurses to work,” said Vance Jackson, Davis Health System President.

Appointments can be made to apply with Cindy Markley at (304) 630-3068, or by email at markleyc@dhswv.com.