Officials say juror questionnaires must be returned by Aug. 24

ELKINS, W.Va. — Questionnaires were recently mailed to prospective jurors by the Elkins Municipal Court with a fast approaching mandatory due date.

Officials say that the questionnaires must be turned in by Aug. 24 or else jurors will face the threat of punitive legal action. The questionnaires were sent to the prospective jury pool to check their availability and and to uncover any grounds for dismissal. The approaching jury trial in question will be held on Sept. 22.

“We’ve sent out several hundred questionnaires to individuals selected as potential jurors for an upcoming jury trial in September,” Municipal Court Clerk Michelle Metheny said. “I have only received a few of these questionnaires back. If people don’t return these questionnaires, we’ll have to summon them to appear, and they may then face a charge for failure to appear if they do not.”