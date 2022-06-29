The old Gassaway Hotel in Elkins is being redeveloped (WBOY Image).

ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The City of Elkins is asking everyone to avoid Davis Avenue between 2nd Street and 3rd Street after old dynamite was discovered in the Tygart Hotel, also known as the old Gassaway Hotel Wednesday afternoon.

Renovations on the historic hotel began back in March after the Woodlands Development Group was awarded $1,750,000 in federal funds to convert the historic building back into a hotel after it was renovated into apartments around the 1970s.

This is a developing story. Stick with 12 News on-air and online for updates.