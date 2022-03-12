BEVERLY, W.Va. – After a soft opening on March 1, the Beverly branch of the Elkins-Randolph County Public Library held a ribbon cutting ceremony on March 12 at the Beverly Heritage Center.

The Beverly branch is the first extension of the Elkins-Randolph County Public Library. The public library will be open on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“So we are now open officially to provide services, book circulation, WiFi, internet use, access to computers, things of that sort, and we even have a children’s section as you’ve noticed, very very cool. It’s a little bit limited on space, but it’s definitely filling a need here in the community,” said Jared Howell, Executive Director, Elkins-Randolph County Public Library.

There will be an Easter egg hunt at the Beverly branch on Good Friday, April 15, and the summer reading program for kids starts in June.