Our Town Elkins group collects painted trees for display Downtown

Some of the Christmas trees that were turned in on Nov. 20. (WBOY Image)

ELKINS, W.Va. — The Our Town Elkins group is collecting painted Christmas trees at Delmonte Market.

The Christmas tree cut outs were given out on Nov. 6 and 7. The finished trees were collected today, and will continue to be collected on Nov. 22 and 23.

The event, Paint a Christmas Tree for Downtown Elkins, will have the decorated trees on display in downtown until Dec. 29.

The Our Town group holds different events throughout the seasons to get the community involved. They recently passed out and collected leaves to be painted for the fall season, and before that they did a scarecrow contest for Halloween.

“A happier community is a happier home and happier surroundings, so if you can brighten anybody’s day by putting up just one thing, then that’s our goal, you know. If you’re proud of your community then you want to see it succeed, and you’re willing to get it more involved,” said Penny Heflin, Elkins Our Town volunteer.

Once the trees are taken down on Dec. 29, Our Town will sell them for $10 each. Heflin said this gives participants a chance to buy their tree.