Our Town, Inc and August Heritage Center of Davis and Elkins College host summer music series

ELKINS, W.Va. – Our Town, Inc. along with the August Heritage Center of Davis and Elkins College hosted a concert in the Railyard Amphitheater Thursday for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Augusta Heritage Center has partnered with community organizations to create some arts events during the summer in a safe outdoor setting. Musician from all over the United States will be performing in the summer series with cruise ins for those with show cars and classic cars.

“This is the first public live event we’ve had since March of last year, or year before last, or however long it’s been. And it’s just means the world to us to be back together again as a community,” said Seth Young, Executive Director of the Agusta Heritage Center of Davis and Elkins College. “We couldn’t have dialed in a more beautiful evening, and I’ve seen so many friends and family members that I have not been able to see in just months, and months, and months. And I see everybody here experiencing the same thing.”

On Saturday, June 26, there will be the Seldom Scene performing their blue grass tunes in the Elkins Railyard Amphitheater at 7 p.m.