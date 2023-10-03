ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The City of Elkins announced on Tuesday that a portion of Railroad Avenue will be closed next week as the city begins demolition of a nearby property.

According to a release from the City of Elkins, a small section of Railroad Avenue between Davis Avenue and 1st Street will be closed due to “safety concerns” as the city works to demolish a nearby property at 17 Davis Ave. The road will be closed starting on Monday, Oct. 9 at 7 a.m.

(Image courtesy: The City of Elkins)

The city has already moved forward with its plans to demolish several dilapidated buildings as part of its Dilapidated Properties Program (DLAP). The property at 17 Davis Ave. is one of 16 still standing that the city has recommended for demolition according to the Elkins Dilapidated Structures Dashboard.