Physicians, front line nurses at Davis Medical Center receive COVID-19 vaccine

ELKINS, W.Va. – Physicians and front line nurses at Davis Medical Center became the first in Randolph County to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, according a press release from the hospital.

The release stated that on Tuesday morning, a continuous stream physicians and front line nurses made their way through the Davis Medical Center (DMC) Employee Health/Infection Control office as the first doses of the vaccine in the county were being administered.

“I’m excited. I’m excited to be part of furthering a data set to show this is a safe and effective vaccine,” said DMC hospitalist Phil Chua, D.O.

The release stated that Chua was the first at DMC to receive the vaccine, which arrived on Monday afternoon. A total of fourteen vials containing 70 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be administered this week at part of DMC’s Phase 1, according to the release.

“We are qualifying the distribution of the vaccine based on our vulnerable employees – those on the front line,” said Infection Control Director Whitney Mayle, R.N. “Our physicians, emergency department and nursing unit staff are in high risk areas, and have daily exposure to COVID patients that’s why they are the first to receive the vaccine.”

Anne Banfield, MD, FACOG, also arrived early to get vaccinated. “I join my physician colleagues across the state in support of the vaccine,” she said. “It’s our best hope in the fight against this virus.”

“The vaccine protects our healthcare workers, our patients and those at risk of COVID illness. Everyone must do their part. The vaccine won’t be available to the public until March, 2021, so it’s critical that people continue wearing masks and social distancing.” Banfield is the Director of Women’s Services at DMC.

“I trust the science,” said DMC Emergency Department physician John Logar, MD. “I’ve followed the science, good science, and it says it’s ok so why would I not get in line?”

The release stated that the vaccine is stored at minus-80 degrees Celsius and requires a specialized freezer. Davis Medical Center serves as the “hub” for the vaccines allotted to other DHS facilities, Broaddus Hospital and Webster County Memorial Hospital.

Each step of vaccination is carefully documented using the CDC Vaccine Administration Management System (VAMS). The online tool manages vaccine administration from the time it arrives at distribution site, to when it is administered to the individual. The vaccine is a two-part injection, with part two administered between 17 and 21 days after initial injection.