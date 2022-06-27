ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelly Moore Capito announced on June 23 that $3,617,997 from the U.S. Department of Interiors Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILT) program has been dispersed among 36 counties in the state.

The payments are made each year to counties with non-taxable federal land, to offset the lost property tax revenue. The money is often used by each county to fund things like public health, law enforcement, education, fire departments, and road maintenance. Randolph County was awarded $596,784.

“Well it’s one of our big revenues that we get in, several years ago they were speaking of maybe getting rid of the PILT money, which would be, it would be disastrous to a lot of these counties, especially Randolph and Pocahontas, with the, you know, the larger amount of national forest. But no, it really helps out with budget for the county,” said Randolph County Commission President Chris See.

Full list of funding:

Barbour – $3,114

Braxton – $77,108

Cabell – $6,601

Fayette – $107,903

Grant – $47,110

Greenbrier – $317,466

Hampshire – $9,995

Hardy – $151,464

Jefferson – $14,972

Kanawha – $940

Lewis – $60,024

Marion – $656

Mason – $2,271

Mercer – $344

Mineral – $10,342

Mingo – $10,301

Monongalia – $265

Monroe – $61,840

Morgan – $338

Nicholas – $109,901

Ohio – $250

Pendleton – $296,370

Pleasants – $132

Pocahontas – $914,685

Preston – $11,540

Putnam – $1,199

Raleigh – $39,424

Randolph – $596,784

Summers – $69,746

Taylor – $6,094

Tucker – $299,199

Wayne – $105,814

Webster – $193,376

Wetzel – $126

Wood – $362

Wyoming – $89,941

“Funding through the PILT program helps offset shortfalls that our municipalities face in serving their residents, and invests into our communities. It is welcome news to see this support heading to West Virginia, and I look forward to seeing the positive impact this will have in our counties across the state,” Senator Capito said.

For more than 40 years, the PILT program has been paying counties in West Virginia that are unable to collect taxes on those federal lands.