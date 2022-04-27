ELKINS, W.Va. – If you think you see fire or smoke in Monongahela National Forest later this week, don’t worry too much. The forest plans to do a controlled burn on Friday to prevent future forest fires and promote wildlife growth.

According to a release from the Monongahela National Forest service, they will be burning Unit 1 in the Big Mountain Prescribed Burn area, which is just west of Cherry Grove in Pendleton County.

Signs will be posted on roads near the burn area before and during burning. The public should avoid the area on the day of the burn and for several days after. Residents and Forest visitors may see and smell smoke for several days. If you encounter smoke on the highway, officials recommend you slow down and turn on your vehicle’s lights.

Why are they burning?

Burning the 557-acre area will create the right conditions for oak trees to grow. This will enhance the wildlife habitat for the animals that depend on oak trees for food.

Mon Forest officials also said that prescribed burning reduces the risk of catastrophic wildfires by consuming burnable material on the forest floor.

When burning, Monongahela National Forest follows strict guidelines and takes into consideration environmental factors such as temperature, humidity, smoke dispersion and wind. If any environmental conditions are not within limits, the burn will be postponed.