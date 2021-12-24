Police increase patrols to prevent drunk driving over holidays

ELKINS, W.Va. – Police will be out patrolling for drunk drivers as we get closer to the New Year.

Officers are out watching for vehicles that show signs of an impaired driver behind the wheel, like running stop signs and going left of center.

Over 10,000 people died in crashes related to drunk driving in 2020.

Accidents that Randolph County Sheriff Robert Elbon said could have been prevented.

“Designate a driver that you want to get you to and from where ever your party is, or your function, wherever you’re going to, just make sure that someone’s responsible that hasn’t been drinking, so everyone else can be safe,” said Robert Elbon Jr., Randolph County Sheriff.

Results aside from death from a DUI include raised insurance rates or a loss of insurance or employment.