UPDATE: Man who escaped from court in Elkins is back in custody

ELKINS, W.Va. – The man who fled from the Randolph County Magistrate Office is now back in custody, the City of Elkins announced.

Photo courtesy: Elkins City Hall Facebook page

ELKINS, W.Va. — Officers are on the lookout for a man who escaped from court in Elkins on Thursday.

According to a post on the Elkins City Hall Facebook page, Justin Wamsley “escaped from custody” while at the Randolph County Magistrate’s Office in Elkins on Thursday.

The post states that Wamsley is handcuffed, and that he is wearing a camouflage jacket. Those with information on Wamsley’s whereabouts or who see Wamsley are asked to contact 911, according to officials.

