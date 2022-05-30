ELKINS, W.Va. – Many citizens gathered at the All Veterans Memorial on May 30 in Elkins for Post 29 Memorial Day service.

The flags were lowered to open the service and later two wreaths were laid. The bugler played taps, and the honor guard did its 21-gun salute.

Johnnie Ross was a guest speaker at the Memorial Day service, and for his time in Iraq and Kuwait, he received the Bronze Star Medal.

“The Army, Airforce, Navy, Marines, Coast Guard, we all had members and family members that paid the ultimate sacrifice, and those that continue to recognize them today, and that is huge,” said Ross, West Virginia Army Reserve Ambassador, he continued, “It brings up a lot of feelings from watching my father leave, with his duffle bag on his shoulder… to me signing to join the military, and just to be here with so many great people today, it’s just simply awesome, because there’s a lot to it. If you don’t get choked up in the throat, or have a little tear on the side of your eye. I mean, it’s that type of day to be a part of and remember.”

All veterans and their spouses were invited to join Post 29 for lunch following the service.