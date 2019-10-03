Potential federal funding could help to advance Corridor H construction

ELKINS, W.Va. – Officials in Randolph County are looking ahead at Corridor H after some good news from Washington.

Randolph County Economic Development Authority Director Robbie Morris said funding working its way through Congress could provide millions of dollars to the road’s construction.

Morris said seeing space for funding in the federal budget goes a long way towards seeing the road completed.

“Getting a line item put into the budget is a significant challenge, so the fact that it was put back in is wonderful, and then we’ll work with our Congressional representatives to get that line item increased,” said Morris.

Morris said more than $130 million of funding has been added to the project since December.