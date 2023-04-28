ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The beloved Ramps and Rail Festival is coming back to Elkins this Saturday.

The festival will be held at the Elkins Town Square behind the Elkins Depot Welcome Center from 10:00 am to 3:30 pm. Over forty craft vendors will be featured, dozens of options for ramp and non-ramp cuisines and live music from Josh Folmsbee & The Crooked Roots and Juice Newsom and the Groove.

This event is free and open to the public, though vendors will charge for their wares.

Ramps and Rail Festival also offers hour-long train rides from the Depot Welcome Center for $25 per person. Reservations are recommended for this activity; you can reserve a spot online or by calling 1-877-868-7245.

12 News spoke with Anne Beardslee, chair of the Ramps and Rail Festival and Executive Director of Elkins Depot Welcome Center on why this event has been such a great success within Elkins over the last thirteen years.

“Ramps are such a part of history here in West Virginia, they’re really the first spring vegetable that was available to people. I think it’s been a staple for so long and people now use it very differently, they just want a bit of it here and there, but they’re still trying to carry their traditions forward.”

Beardslee continued on the festival’s consistency and how the public tends to enjoy the tradition.

“We’ve always been fortunate to have great music and great vendors and our vendors come back year after year and it makes our local people, as well as a lot of tourists that come for this, an event that’s very standard from year to year. They know what to expect, and they know that they’re going to have great food and great music.”

Elkins Depot Welcome Center is hosting plenty more fun family events this upcoming summer. You can check those out here.