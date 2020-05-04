Randolph Co. Chamber of Commerce holds reopening roundtable for local restaurants

ELKINS, W.Va. – The Elkins-Randolph County Chamber of Commerce is working to help its businesses get ready to reopen, after weeks of pandemic precautions.

The chamber of commerce partnered with Elkins Main Street to hold a Reopening Roundtable for restaurants through a conference call Monday afternoon. The event provided those restaurants with more information on how to prepare to welcome people back.

Officials with the City of Elkins, the Randolph County Health Department, Davis Medical Center and the Randolph County Development Authority were also on the call to help those restaurants navigate the changes coming while social distancing measures remain in place.

Participants had the opportunity to learn more about the changes in guidelines from the reopening plan and were able to ask experts as well.

“Restaurant operators that were on the call were able to ask specific questions about social distancing guidelines, protocols for face coverings and sanitation,” said Chamber Director, Lisa Wood.

The chamber will also hold a similar event for other businesses in the county Tuesday afternoon. Any businesses in the area that would like to take part in the event, can do so by calling (304) 636 – 2717 for call-in information or checking out the chamber’s Facebook page.