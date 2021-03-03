Randolph County airport receives federal funds

ELKINS, W.Va. – The Elkins-Randolph County Regional Airport has received a COVID-19 grant from the federal government.

West Virginia Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin announced the $13,000 grant yesterday from the Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act.

The Randolph County airport is one of four in north-central West Virginia and one of 13 around the state to be issued funding through that act.

Other area airports to receive funding include the North Central West Virginia Airport, Fairmont Municipal Airport, and Upshur County Regional Airport.