Randolph County Board of Education discuss outdoor bleacher lease purchase and finance resolution

Elkins, W.Va. – The Randolph County Board of Education discussed a resolution to fund outdoor bleachers at various area sports fields.

Tuesday night, the board discussed and approved the resolution entering an agreement with Country Roads, LLC, to enter into a purchase agreement with Citizens Bank for a ten-year period, for up to one $1,140,000 in funding to construct the outdoor bleacher facilities. Those bleacher facilities will be constructed at Elkins High and Middle School, as well as Tygarts Valley Middle and High School.

The request also includes the approval of Stadium Solutions, Inc. to install GT Grandstands under the Keystone Purchasing Network with a quoted cost of $957,179.

Documentation also shows that a new stadium, with approximately 2,004 seats, will be constructed for Elkins High School. There will be 16 wheelchair spaces with companion seating included. Also, the stadium will feature a press box that includes four full depth interior partitions with solid-core stained birch doors and tempered safety glass vision panels.

Tygarts Valley High and Middle School will also be receiving new bleachers that will provide approximately 490 seats.

Also, in the proposal is bleachers to be placed at the school’s baseball fields as well.