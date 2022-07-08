ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Randolph County Pool and Splash Pad had its groundbreaking ceremony on July 8.

Currently, the YMCA is the only community pool in Elkins until this project is completed. The pool and splash pad is located next to the Elks Lodge in Elkins on Country Club Road.

Project manager, Todd Schoolcraft, said he believes this project is special to work on for a few reasons.

“The great thing about this project is it preserves the original architecture in the pool which is historic in nature,” Schoolcraft said. “This pool is approximately 50 years in age, but it also improves and modernized the pool and adds a splash pad.”

Concept Plan for Randolph County Pool and Splash Pad (WBOY – Image)

The Randolph County Commissioners and the Elks Lodge hope to have the project completed in the fall and have people swimming in it next summer. The construction team, commissioners, the Elks have been contributing to the project, and volunteers in the community will as well.

“We have been really blessed with the community’s support in this project,” project manager, Peggy Youngross, said. “[Volunteers] will be painting, cleaning, we’ll be doing all kinds of stuff. We have so many people in this community willing to help us with this project.”

This project has been years in the making, and those involved are eager with it so far.

“It’s very exciting, this will be a great county project and we’re just so exciting being a part of it,” trustee, Stanley Tets, said. “We’d like to thank the County Commission for spearheading this project. It was their idea and we’re just so happy being along with them.”