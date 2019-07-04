Randolph County bridge dedicated in memory of local veteran

ELKINS, W.Va. – The Division of Highways has named a bridge in Randolph County after a local veteran.

Friends and family of Randolph County native Homer Jacob Day gathered at the bridge in Glenmore for a naming ceremony Thursday morning.

Day died on Independence Day in 1944, 75 years ago, in Normandy, France during World War II.

Day’s family said they’re glad to see something to recognize his sacrifice placed near his home.

“He was from this community, and we wanted to honor him in the community, and having theses signs is just amazing,” said Vera Lewis, Day’s niece who helped organize the ceremony.

Lewis said Randolph County Delegate Cody Thompson helped to get the legislation passed to name the bridge for Day.