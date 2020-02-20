Randolph County Chamber learns about broadband issues in the county

ELKINS, W.Va. – Members of the Elkins-Randolph County Chamber of Commerce were learning more about broadband development in the county Thursday morning.

The chamber heard from Randolph County Development Authority Executive Director Robbie Morris about broadband proliferation through the area.

Both the authority and the chamber said that’s an important aspect of improving both the quality of life and economy in the county, and said the community can help.

“The public can help the development authorities in the area simply by taking speed tests on their devices, phones, tablets, computers, and if they don’t know how to do that, they can reach out to the Randolph County Development Authority,” said Lisa Wood, executive director of the chamber.

Both organizations said federal maps of broadband coverage often show better coverage than is actually available in the region.