Randolph County Chamber making 2-year plan for Elkins community

ELKINS, W.Va. – The Elkins Randolph County Chamber of Commerce held a meeting on Monday to create a strategic plan for the future.

Chamber members listed strengths and weaknesses of the chamber and discussed how problems can be addressed to better serve the Randolph County community.

The meeting gave a platform where the members of the Chamber of Commerce and residents could talk discuss what they feel the chamber should be doing.

According to the chamber board president Jonathan Kyle, the information from this meeting will help the chamber plan out its next two years of action and fulfill the expectations of the community.

“Create and implement a strategic plan so our board and our members know what we are trying to accomplish over the next two to three years and what our vision is, and grow this organization and be beneficial to our membership,” said Kyle.

There have been strategic planning meetings throughout the month in Elkins to get as much feedback as possible from the community.