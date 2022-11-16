ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — Randolph County Commission recently approved the purchase of the building across from the courthouse on Randolph Avenue.

The current Jory & Smith Law Office building will become the new Randolph County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, and the current tenants will move out on June 1, 2023.

Randolph County Commissioner David Kesling said this purchase won’t cost Randolph County taxpayers a cent because the money will come from the Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund, a grant received as a part of the American Rescue Plan.

“It’s for the benefit of the whole county, not only for the prosecuting attorney’s office and its employees but is more accessible for the community to reach us, the prosecuting attorney’s office because there’s a standalone building, like I said right across from the courthouse, so I mean, it’s better for each, all parties involved,” Kesling said.

Kesling said that the current office is not big enough for all of the employees, and since the new building is already set up as an office space, it will be much more suitable for the number of employees in the Randolph County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.