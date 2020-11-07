Randolph county commission hosts “surplus auction” for community

ELKINS, W.Va. – On Saturday, the Randolph county commission held a surplus auction in Elkins for business owners and community members.

The Randolph county commission holds surplus auctions every few years, as a way to raise money for its general funding, and to allow business owners to purchase items they may not normally be able to afford. County Commissioner Mark Scott said this event is always great, and a win, win for local business owners and the county.

“We’re able to get some things in the hands of business owners and individuals for things they need to use, that they may not be able to afford otherwise. Its really good for them, and they are really appreciative,” said Scott.

Items sold in the auction on Saturday consisted of office supplies, storage space, furniture, work and home equipment, and a couple automobiles. Items purchases at the auction were donated from the county accessors office, commission building, sheriff’s department, and county clerk’s office.

“Its really nice to see local officials getting involved with this too and donating their stuff they don’t use anymore,” said Scott. “We encourage people to come out whenever we do these, because you can get some really nice things. It’s a way for us to give back to the community.”

All the money raised at the auction will stay in the Randolph county community. It will go into general funding, and will be used for financial assistance, or projects the county may have in the future.