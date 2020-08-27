Randolph County Commission planning to renovate pool and build splash pad

ELKINS, W.Va. – Residents of Randolph County may have a new place to enjoy next year’s summer.

The Randolph County Commission is entering into an agreement with the Elks Lodge to purchase and renovate the existing pool on lodge property, and to add a splash pad where the current kiddie pool sits.

Both have sat unused for some years now, since the Elks were unable to afford the required renovations.

Commissioner Mark Scott described it as facility that county residents have been asking for for some time.

“They were going to other counties in order to continue to use their facilities and features, and so we found the best of both worlds, where we could do both the pool and we could do the splash pad and still do it where its economically feasible,” Scott said.

Scott explained that grant funding is expect to fund half the project, and the county will use coal severance funds among others to pay for the remainder.

He hopes to see the new facility open next year.